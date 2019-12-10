|
August 19, 1936 - November 22, 2019 Luisa Martinez Herrera, August 19, 1936 November 22, 2019. Luisa was lovingly known to her family and friends by her nickname "Lulu". She lived in Yermo, CA for 55 years when she entered into rest at the age of 83 on Friday, November 22, 2019 while at home accompanied by her loving husband Joe. Born to Rosalio and Demetria Martinez of Colton, Ca. Luisa graduated from Colton High School in 1954. While a senior in high school, she was selected Pan American Queen. For several years she worked for the Yermo Marine Corps Logistics Base, in Yermo, Ca., as a Civil Service employee. Lulu was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Barstow, Ca. She loved her family and enjoyed all the family events such as dancing, attending birthday and wedding parties and spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her three sisters, brother and their families, and her many other relatives. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, kind nature, big heart, strong moral character, good humor, generosity and beautiful smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosalio & Demetria, grandson Alex Herrera and sisters Barbara Martinez, Vicky Martus & brother Armando Martinez. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Joe, children Myra, Alex & Daniel and Rosalie, a sister Olivia & husband Frank and sister-in-law Jenny, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, and her children's spouses. Mass will be held on December 10 at 10:00 AM (PST) San Salvador Catholic Church 178 West K Street Colton, CA, 92324 Burial follows at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery 900 N. Meridian St. Colton, CA, 92324 Reception 1pm at the , 1789 N. 8th ST. Colton, Ca. Preciado Funeral Home 923 w. Mill St., San Bernardino, Ca.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 10, 2019