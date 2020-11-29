1/2
Lupe Mary Marin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 10, 1934 - November 15, 2020 On Sunday, November 15, Lupe went home and entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 85. Lupe will be forever remembered by her 7 children (1 deceased), 28 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She was born in Cucamonga, CA raised on Hofer Ranch, and moved to Ontario, CA in 1952. After 40 years, she retired from Pomona Legal Aid where she worked as a receptionist. Aside from spending most of her time with her beloved grandchildren, she was blessed with a green thumb and spent her time tending to her garden. She also volunteered at Saint George Church. Her biggest passion was dancing; everywhere she went she found rhythm and everyone stood in awe of her. She brought JOY, LOVE, and LAUGHTER to all those around her. With love always and forever Lupe Marin will be remembered. Bellevue Memorial Park 12/01/2020; @ 11:30AM 1240 W G St, Ontario, CA 91762 Graveside Service


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved