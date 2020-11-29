December 10, 1934 - November 15, 2020 On Sunday, November 15, Lupe went home and entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 85. Lupe will be forever remembered by her 7 children (1 deceased), 28 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She was born in Cucamonga, CA raised on Hofer Ranch, and moved to Ontario, CA in 1952. After 40 years, she retired from Pomona Legal Aid where she worked as a receptionist. Aside from spending most of her time with her beloved grandchildren, she was blessed with a green thumb and spent her time tending to her garden. She also volunteered at Saint George Church. Her biggest passion was dancing; everywhere she went she found rhythm and everyone stood in awe of her. She brought JOY, LOVE, and LAUGHTER to all those around her. With love always and forever Lupe Marin will be remembered. Bellevue Memorial Park 12/01/2020; @ 11:30AM 1240 W G St, Ontario, CA 91762 Graveside Service





