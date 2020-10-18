April 26, 1945 - October 9, 2020 Lupe Minjares, 75, of San Bernardino, passed away on October 9, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Lupe was born on April 26, 1945 to Lupe and Mary Gutierrez in San Bernardino. After graduating from San Bernardino High School in 1963, she went on to work at St. Anne's church and eventually the Diocese of San Bernardino. Lupe married Raul Minjares, in 1968; going on to have four children, Raul "Rully" Minjares, Vincent Minjares, Peter Minjares, and Kimberly "Kimmie" Nadeau. After retiring in 2003, Lupe spent her time reading books and helping raise her grandchildren. Lupe was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lupe and Mary Gutierrez and her sister Peggy Gebara. She is survived by her husband Raul Minjares, her sisters Becky Gutierrez and Clara Hernandez and her brother Mike Gutierrez. Her grandchildren are Raul (Rully) Minjares, Roman Minjares, Nicholas, Trevor and Devyn Nadeau and Ethan Minjares. Viewing will take place at Mt. View Mortuary on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 3pm to 7pm with Rosary beginning at 5pm. Service will be held at Our Lady of Hope, 6885 Del Rosa Ave in San Bernardino, at 9 am. Interment will be at Mt. View following church services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store