Lydia E. (Arriola) Hollamby
Lydia E. Hollamby (Arriola) January 29, 1938 - June 16, 2020 Lydia E. Hollamby, 82, went home to be with our Lord on June 16, 2020. She was the wife of Douglas Hollamby and they shared 49 years of marriage and 3 children. Born in San Bernardino, California, she was the daughter of Manuel and Ylaria Arriola. Lydia traveled the world with her husband and children while he served in the USAF. She volunteered many years at Mary's Table where she took great pleasure serving those in need. Lydia will be remembered not only for her warm, fun-loving personality and infectious giggle but also for her glamorous style. Lydia was a strong woman who loved and cared for her family. She is survived by her three children Irma Hollamby, Lisa King (John), Alfonso Hollamby, and her five grandchildren Celeena Juarez, Jolene and Nathan King, and Cameron and Joel Pfister. A memorial service will be held at 10am, June 23, 2020 at St. Bernardine Church, 531 N. F Street, San Bernardino.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 21, 2020.
