Lynelle Beth (Hume) Ashmore Lynnell B. Ashmore, 61, died peacefully at home with her husband by her side after a short battle with cancer on 10/22/2020. She was born 3/24/1959 at San Bernardino Community Hospital daughter of Kenneth Walter and Beth Ann (Butler) Hume. She was the 100th Honor Queen of Bethel 33 for Job's Daughters in 1976, she graduated from San Gorgonio High School Class of 1977, she had a son Keith James Ashmore on June 14 1983, and was married to Dennis V. Ashmore July 22 1995, and her family was complete when her husband Dennis adopted her son Keith December 12, 1997. She enjoyed church, Scouts Girls and Boys, Murder Mystery Dinners, her crafts such as crocheting, cross stitch, and more, Country and 70s music, and helping other people. She spent many years as a volunteer for San Bernardino Community Hospital, Rehab group and Loma Linda, and at her sons and grandchildren's school. She helped push her son to become an Eagle Scout and was active in helping her grandson achieve the same goal. He only has his project to do to achieve that. She got to live two of her biggest dreams parasailing and a hot air balloon ride. She was preceded by her mother Beth Ann (Butler) Hume, and her brother Brian Kenneth Hume and survived by her father Kenneth W. Hume, husband Dennis V. Ashmore, son Keith J. Ashmore Sr. and grandchildren Megan M. Ashmore and Keith J. Ashmore Jr. Services will be graveside 1:00pm 11/16/2020 at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, CA.





