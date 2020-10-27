Lynette Duro

June 28, 1961 - October 20, 2020 Lynette Marie Duro (Phillips) was called home to be with our lord on October 20, 2020. Lynette was born to Annette and Charles Phillips on June 28, 1961 in San Bernardino, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother Annette J. Phillips, father Charles Lynn Phillips and oldest brother Mark J. Phillips. She is survived by her loving husband Faustino Duro; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Robert Bracken; son and daughter-in-law James and Annie Hanninen; daughter and son-in-law Heather and Yilmaz Kocer; and her youngest daughter Carolann Jane Duro. Also survived by her are her two step-sons and wives Vincent and Barbara Duro and Leonard and Crystal Duro; sister Tricia Ruiz, sister Diana Neighbarger and her youngest brother Carl Phillips II. She will be greatly missed by her 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and all of her loving friends. Lynette was a Registered Nurse. Most of her career, she worked in the Operating Room of San Bernardino County Hospital. Before ending her career, she worked as Office Manager and Operating Nurse at Dr. Ronald Fragen Cosmetic Surgery Center in Palm Springs. Heaven has received the matriarch of our family. Lynette's strength will carry on in all of us. Her love, kindness, and generosity changed many lives. Her loyalty and love to her husband, children, and family was unrivaled. Lynette was deeply loved by many, but she loved her family and friends even more. Please contact her family for information regarding the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your favorite charity
. Lynette supported many charities, the one dearest to her heart was St. Jude.