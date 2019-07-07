|
Andrew M. Beets Andrew, 78, of Redlands, passed away on June 21 in the home he loved. He was long-time employee of Sunkist Growers in Ontario, and more recently, MacroAir Technologies in San Bernardino, and originally hailed from Duncan, OK. Andy lived all over the world, making new friends in every place, and loved his Redlands Country Club, where he was a member for 30 years. He is survived by his three adoring children, Andrew, Leslie, and Ryan, as well as his brother Raymond, and seven grandchildren. His was an extraordinary life lived by an extraordinary man, and he will be missed badly. His Memorial Service will be held at 2:30pm, Friday July 12, at Redlands Country Club.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 7, 2019