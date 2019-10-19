|
M. ILENE KING P.H.N., M.S. A Life Dedicated To Public Health Mildred Ilene King, of Upland, California, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Ilene was born in Whittier, California on February 9, 1933, in the middle of the Great Depression. Fortunately, her father, John Wilfred King, worked for Standard Oil, and her mother, Madge Ilene King, was able to participate in programs that promoted careful nutrition and infant health screenings -- Ilene even won a Healthy Baby award. This emphasis on preventative care for children would shape the course of her life. World War II found the King family in Santa Ana, California, where Ilene recalled helping her mother make the black-out curtains and preparing the house for the nightly blackout. Ilene and her brother, John, entertained themselves with a crystal radio, which only worked when the antenna was wrapped around their feet! After the war, the Kings moved to Pasadena, where Ilene's father worked for the Pasadena Star News. Ilene attended John Muir High School and especially enjoyed the sciences. She was such a dedicated student that she brought home biology specimens for continued study. After graduation she attended Stanford Nursing School in San Francisco, California on the Hindes scholarship, and in 1955 earned her B.S. in nursing. She began her career with pediatric nursing at New York Presbyterian Hospital where she worked with some of the first infants to undergo open-heart surgery. Missing California, Ilene quickly returned to San Francisco where she shifted to public health nursing a job requiring a driver's license, which she did not have at the time. She spent rainy winter evenings learning to drive on the steep hills of San Francisco, occasionally and unintentionally getting on the Golden Gate Bridge, headed away from the city. For the next ten years, Ilene worked in public health and hospital nursing in a wide range of capacities including as the sole operating room nurse for a small community hospital in New Mexico while her then-husband went to university, and where her daughter Cheryl was born. By 1965 Ilene returned permanently to the public health field. For the next 36 years, she worked for San Bernardino County starting as a Staff Public Health Nurse, and advancing through the years to ultimately run the Women's Health program in addition to her work as the Deputy Director of Child Health and Disability Prevention Program. Ilene received many commendations from the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors particularly for her work in creating and implementing outreach programs to safeguard infant, child, and adolescent health. In 1969, Ilene welcomed her son, Eric, and by 1975 she had also earned an M.S. in Behavioral Science from the University of La Verne. While Ilene worked hard for public health during the week, weekends she could be found sailing with friends around Newport or over to Catalina Island. During these vacations she greatly enjoyed bird watching, with each sighting entered in her "bird book." Ilene's evenings were spent on needlework. She had a scrupulous eye and was so precise in her work that her pieces were as beautiful on the back as the front. When she retired in 2001, Ilene began using her gift for precision work making quilts and wall hangings for family and friends. Ilene was a strong and independent single mother. She valued meticulous work, dedication, thoroughness, and beauty. She loved her children and grandchildren and was loved by them. She is survived by her brother John King (Sharon) of North Carolina; her children Cheryl Scott (Shannon) of California and Staff Sergeant Eric Brusstar of Texas; grandchildren Whitney Scott, Carolyn Scott-Patterson, Kathryn Duris, and Caitlin Ride; and great-grandchildren Rowan, Piper, and Theodore.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 19, 2019