Manuel (Manny) Armas January 28, 1939 - August 11, 2020 Manny passed away peacefully after a 2-month illness. He spent all but 3 days at a hospital or care facility during that time. He is survived by his wife, of 36 years, Charlotte; son Anthony (Tony); daughters Carol Gomez and Catherine (Cathy) Hayslett; step-children; Scott Isley and Lisa Smith; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brothers, Ed and John (Ben). Manny spent most of his adult life in the Colton, Ca area. He retired from the California School Employees Association where he worked as a Union Representative. He and his wife have lived the past 14 years at Soboba Springs Mobile Home Park in San Jacinto, Ca. There will be no service; after cremation a private burial will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, Ca. A celebration of life will be held in the future.





