1/1
Manuel (Manny) Armas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel (Manny) Armas January 28, 1939 - August 11, 2020 Manny passed away peacefully after a 2-month illness. He spent all but 3 days at a hospital or care facility during that time. He is survived by his wife, of 36 years, Charlotte; son Anthony (Tony); daughters Carol Gomez and Catherine (Cathy) Hayslett; step-children; Scott Isley and Lisa Smith; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brothers, Ed and John (Ben). Manny spent most of his adult life in the Colton, Ca area. He retired from the California School Employees Association where he worked as a Union Representative. He and his wife have lived the past 14 years at Soboba Springs Mobile Home Park in San Jacinto, Ca. There will be no service; after cremation a private burial will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, Ca. A celebration of life will be held in the future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
9098253024
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved