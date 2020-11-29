December 1, 1941 - November 3, 2020 Another limb has fallen from the Ramos Family Tree. On Tuesday the 3rd of November 2020 about 11:15 or so, Marcia took her last breath and entered eternal life in Heaven. Her husband was by her side at the time. Marcia was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on Monday December 1, 1941. She was the fifth child of eight born to Robert Jennigings Temple (Father) and Gladys Romelle Lawrence Temple (Mother). Marcia parents moved the family to Tampa, Florida in the mid 1950's and that's where she was raised. In 1960 Marcia graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa, Florida. Soon after married her first husband, the late Glen Yaney. Marcia was an extraordinary woman, wife, mother, grandmother and my best friend. She was a homemaker and always kept an immaculate house, while raising 5 children. She always had a way of making everyone around her feel special. Marcia had many interests, big band music was all in the house, She loved the beach, bowling, crossword puzzles, Scrabble and going antiquing with her husband Rito. Marcia was raised a Catholic and her favorite Saint was the Virgin Mary. Marcia is sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to be part of her life. Marcia had always been proud of her Heritage on her father's side of the family. The Temple name goes back to1636 in Salem, Massachusetts. When Abraham Temple was the first of the name on American soil. In 1973 Marcia was introduced to her present husband Senior Master Sergeant Rodolfo Rito Ramos by a mutual friend. In 1975 she made the trip from Florida to California to marry Senior Master Sergeant Rodolfo Rito Ramos. With Rito's only child from a previous marriage and Marcia's 4 children a new family was born and after his retirement in 1988 from the service they settled in Redlands, California. The rest is history. Marcia and Rito were married for 45 years in July of this year. Marcia is survived by her 6 children: Lisa G Woody from Florida, Stephen P Yaney, Sonya F Yaney, Christopher J Ramos (wife Melissa) and Tania E Ramos Brimmer (Hhsband Gideon), three sisters Collette A Johnson from Florida, Karen H Guy from Florida and Judy M Ryan from Wisconsin, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be reunited with her parents, three brothers: Robert J Temple, Jael T (Jody) Temple and her little sister Christine M (Tina) Pennington. Marcia wishes were to be cremated. Due to Covid19, services will be private (Family Only). Graveside service is Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:15 PM at Riverside National Cemetery Riverside, California. Arrangements by Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA. Please visit and sign in on www.arlingtonmortuary.com
