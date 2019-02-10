|
MARGARET (PEGGY) A. BRYAN
Margaret (Peggy) A. Bryan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 18, at the Inland Christian Home in Ontario California with her son Billy by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, California on August 7, 1921, to Riley and Nona Peterkin. Peggy was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, and a treasured friend to many. She positively touched the lives of so many people in her 97 years. A kind, caring, courageous, loving, funny, gracious and spiritual woman with an open heart full of love and an inspiring matriarch of her family. Peggy was revered by those in her family and held in high esteem by the many friends she had made over the years. Peggy was also very artistic and loved painting and coloring to express herself and bring pleasure to others. One of her hobbies was making dolls and she had many on display in her home. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed two trips to Africa to be with the giraffe's she so loved.
She lived in Los Angeles; Barstow; Victorville; Pomona; Oceanside; Rancho Cucamonga (RC); and Chino Hills prior to Ontario.
She grew up in Los Angeles, California and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1939. She attended Los Angeles City College for a year after high school and returned to Mt. San Antonio Community College in 1967 to earn an Associate of Arts degree in nursing and become a registered nurse. Her career was devoted to nursing as it gave her an opportunity to achieve an important goal in her life in realizing true satisfaction in helping others. She worked in a number of hospitals and before retiring and relocating to Rancho Cucamonga (RC) she worked at Tri-City Hospital in Vista, California, from 1968 to 1987. Upon her retiring and settling in RC she loved spending time with her family, gardening around her home, continuing to care for her animals including two desert turtles and a number of loved dogs and cats. She also was a regular at the local senior community center and participated in many activities including their line-dancing program. She was an active line dancer until she was 94 years old. She brought happiness to those around her.
She was always a devout Christian woman and a church member in the communities where she lived. In 1999 Peggy joined the Foothill Bible Church in Upland, California, where she was a beloved member up to the time of her passing. She enjoyed being active in the church and always said, "projects at church are not work but rewarding."
Her son David Bryan, daughter Valarie Bryan, sister-in-law Dora Peterkin, and daughter-in-law Kerry Bryan precede Peggy in death. She is survived by her brother Jack Peterkin; son Bill Bryan; daughter Robyn Bryan; grandsons Michael Owens and husband Wes, and Joseph Owens; granddaughter Seana Wagner and her husband Michael; granddaughter Kari Gardner; grandson Tyson and his wife Ashley Boretz; granddaughter Kacey Grant and her husband Jeremy; granddaughter Jamie Boretz; great-grandchildren Quin and Olivia Wagner, Kyle Gardner, Devyn Bryan, Gabriella Owens-Alonso, Reid Boretz, Maeve Boretz, Kellan Boretz, Keeley Jo Grant, Eloise June Grant; and great-great-grandchildren Bella, Ariana, Elena, and Bo.
A memorial service and celebration of Peggy's life is planned for Saturday February 23, 2019, beginning at 1100AM at Foothill Bible Church, 1330 W. 15th St., Upland, Ca., 91786. In lieu of flowers it was her desire that donations be made to the for research into cures for breast and pancreatic cancer.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019