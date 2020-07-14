2-6-1923 - 6-13-2020 Margaret, at the age 97, died at home in Palm Desert, CA while attended by family. Born Margaret Josephine Gilmore to parents Archie Hamilton Gilmore and Josephine Elizabeth (Vitek) Gilmore in Saint Joseph Missouri. Margaret was survived by her daughter Pamela Shanks of Las Vegas, NV and her son Samuel Forsen of Upland, CA and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Jo Medford in 2014 and her husband George S. Forsen in 2015. Members of First Baptist Church Upland and continued church after moving to Palm Desert. She prayed for her family daily, and encouraged all reading the King James Bible. The world is better having had her in it. Funeral Service to be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, Noon at Forest Lawn Mortuary, 69855 Ramon Rd., Cathedral City, CA 92234. Phone: 760-328-3140 Burial Service to be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 1:00pm at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. Online Livestream / webcast Funeral Services: https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjI2NTUyMg==
Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Cathedral City, Ca. Click the following link for the Forest Lawn Obituary and Guest Book pages https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/obituaries/name/margaret-forsen-obituary?sid=108488464&v=forestlawn&pid=196378442