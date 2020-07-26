1/1
Margaret (Maggie) Minjares
Margaret (Maggie) Minjares 7/12/1939 - 7/9/2020 Margaret (Maggie) Minjares, 80, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away at home surrounded by family July 9, 2020. She was born in San Bernardino, CA on July 12, 1939. She married Leonard Minjares in 1956, they had 7 children & were married for 64 years. Maggie retired from the San Bernardino City Unified School District after 30+ years, the majority of years at Alessandro Elementary in San Bernardino. Maggie took great joy being involved in her children & grandchildren's lives as they were her pride & joy. Maggie is survived by her husband Leonard; her daughter, Diane Larson (Bruce); sons: Lenny (Cindy), Michael (Margaret), Jerry, Jimmy & Burt. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alycia, Jared, Virginia, Varick, Boaz, Cheyenne, Brandi, Isaac, Mya and great grandchild Lenae. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents & son George Minjares. Visitation: Private due to Covid-19. Burial: Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3520 E Washington St., Colton, CA at 2:30pm, all welcome.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
9098253024
July 26, 2020
Sending heartfelt thoughts of Maggie she was a very beautiful lady & she will be missed. Our condolances from
The Acuna Family Sally, Aaron, Jeff & RonJon✝
Sally Acuna
Friend
July 26, 2020
Leonard and family:
Fernie and I are so sorry to hear of Maggie’s passing. She was always so nice, and I enjoyed talking with her about our kids. May she Rest In Peace as she joins the Lord.
Maria and Fernie Hernandez
Friend
