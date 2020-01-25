|
April 5, 1923 - January 9, 2020 Margaret (Simmons) Wolf, 96, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Wolf, brothers: John Simmons, David Simmons, William Simmons, Leonard Simmons, and James Simmons and sister Sarah (Simmons) Pauli. She is survived by her son Paul Wolf, daughter Sandra (Wolf) Hacker, granddaughters: Sarah (Hacker) Grefalda, Miriam Hacker, Taniesha Matson and great-grandchildren: Theodore Grefalda, Evelyn Grefalda, and Arthur Grefalda. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1923 as Margaret Simmons. She proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1944 to 1946 stationed in Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Afterwards she was employed as a phone operator and enjoyed traveling with friends. She was married to Bernard Wolf in June of 1953 in Pittsburgh. They moved to Southern California in 1962. Margaret worked for over 30 years with Union Carbide as a phone operator and secretary. She stayed active after retirement, serving the Fontana Police Department as a valued volunteer, attending aqua-robic classes, and continuing to travel. She will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her strong and feisty personality will be greatly missed. Services will be held Friday, January 31st at Green Acres Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington. Viewing from 11:00-1:00 and service at 1:00.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 25, 2020