Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary
11715 Cedar Ave
Bloomington, CA 92316
(909) 877-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wolf


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Wolf Obituary
April 5, 1923 - January 9, 2020 Margaret (Simmons) Wolf, 96, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Wolf, brothers: John Simmons, David Simmons, William Simmons, Leonard Simmons, and James Simmons and sister Sarah (Simmons) Pauli. She is survived by her son Paul Wolf, daughter Sandra (Wolf) Hacker, granddaughters: Sarah (Hacker) Grefalda, Miriam Hacker, Taniesha Matson and great-grandchildren: Theodore Grefalda, Evelyn Grefalda, and Arthur Grefalda. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1923 as Margaret Simmons. She proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1944 to 1946 stationed in Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Afterwards she was employed as a phone operator and enjoyed traveling with friends. She was married to Bernard Wolf in June of 1953 in Pittsburgh. They moved to Southern California in 1962. Margaret worked for over 30 years with Union Carbide as a phone operator and secretary. She stayed active after retirement, serving the Fontana Police Department as a valued volunteer, attending aqua-robic classes, and continuing to travel. She will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her strong and feisty personality will be greatly missed. Services will be held Friday, January 31st at Green Acres Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington. Viewing from 11:00-1:00 and service at 1:00.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now