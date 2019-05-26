Home

Margo Zavitz Obituary
REMEMBRANCE MARGO ZAVITZ 1920 - 2019 Margo Zavitz passed away at her home in Rancho Cucamonga, CA on Tuesday, May 14. 2019. She had been a neighbor in the Upland, Rancho Cucamonga area for 64 years. She loved sharing her life with others, always attempting to bring love and encouragement into their lives. She will be missed by all who knew her and her memory held daily within our hearts. Margo was predeceased by her late husband Arnold L. Zavitz and is survived by her sons, Steve and Keith and their wives, Dorothy and Linda. Margo's nine grandchildren brought great happiness to her. Keith and Linda brought Jonathan, Benjamin, Meghan, and Kyle into her life. Steve gifted her with Stephanie and Michelle; upon his marriage to Dorothy, Kim, Julie and Jennifer came into her life. The next generation saw seven great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons to enjoy having and sharing in Margo's life. Memorial services will be held at Claremont Bible Chapel, 432 W. Harrison, Claremont, CA on June 1st at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 26, 2019
