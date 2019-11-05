|
|
MARIA DEL REFUGIO VARGAS CHAVEZ August 31, 1949 - October 27, 2019 Maria R Chavez passed away on the Oct. 27, 2019 at home with family by her side. She was the beloved mother of Esmerald, Tony, Laura, Jose and Eric, grandmother of 9, Tia, and sister. She lived in West Chicago till the year 1983 when she moved to Ontario, California. In the year 1998 she moved to the city of Upland, California where she lived out the remainder of her years. Maria worked many yrs at Oakwood Interiors in Ontario, CA and worked at Bakers in Upland, CA where she made many friends. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 5, 2019