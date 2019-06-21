|
|
1932 - 2019 Maria F. Baudilli Nesci, 87, of Upland, California, passed away on May 20, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with dementia. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 29th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Upland. A private burial at sea will be held on July 27th at 9 am. Maria was born in Italy, on February 26, 1932. She married Italian American serviceman, Peter (Skye) Nesci, a Bronze Star Medal recipient, in Italy in 1950. The young couple then moved to New York City and were married for 32 years until his untimely death in 1983. For over four decades Maria worked as a designer for fashion houses in Milan, New York and Los Angeles. In her 40s, she began teaching students design skills as an instructor at Los Angeles Trade Tech. Even into her 80s, she still enjoyed speaking to local high school students and inspiring the youth to follow their dreams. Maria relaxed by creating costumes for her children and grandchildren's stage performances. She enjoyed sharing her homemade Italian meatballs with all, to the point that they became a fixture at all community and family gatherings. Maria was also a devout member of the St. Joseph's parish community. Maria is survived by her son, Skye Nesci; daughter, Lisianna McManes, and her husband, Bill; daughter, Gina Johnson-Fornelli, and her husband, Paul; grandchildren Shaun Hicks, Sianna Johnson, Gavin and Parker McManes; her great-grandchildren, Owen, Brayden, and Saylor Ann; and brother Peter Baudilli. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Baudilli; husband, Peter, and children, Joe-John, Peter, and Joseph; siblings Dominic and Giuseppe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Eternal Word Television Network https://donations.ewtn.com/
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 21, 2019