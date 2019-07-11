|
Marian (Buffy) Escarzaga Annear January 23,1951 - July 9, 2019 MARIAN (Buffy) ANNEAR, age 68, was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Although she was ill for a very long time, she was always happy, laughing and smiled with her eyes. She is loved by so many and will be so deeply missed. On July 9, 2019, she went to be with the Lord and her beloved parents, Carmen and Reynaldo Escarzaga, who preceded her in death. Marian is survived by her husband William (Bill) Annear, her 3 children, Lisa Ollis (David), Sal Alcala and Carl Elmquist (Rachelle). She was a sister to 4 siblings, David Escarazga (Audrey), Tommy Escarzaga (Shawn), Cindy Symons (Bryan) and Rey Escarzaga (Judy). She was a grandmother to 9 grandkids, Joshua, Aaron, Scotty, Big Ryder, Little Ryder, Gunner, Maverick, Rylee and Ostara. We love you and miss you so much Mom. Funeral and Memorial services are to be announced at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 11, 2019