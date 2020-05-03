Age 93, of Fontana, California, passed away on April 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She and her beloved twin sister Mildred were born on August 21,1926 to Frank and Clara Benesch in Faribault, Minnesota. Marian and her twin had an unbreakable bond that would see them through their mother's untimely death when they were just 12 years old. At 17 years old, after graduating from Faribault High School, WWII found Marian and Mildred in Washington DC using their typing skills for the U.S. Department of the Navy. Marian met the love of her life Donald Martinson who was also born and raised in Minnesota, Donald passed away after 44 years of marriage. Together they had three loving daughters. Marian contracted polio in 1949; however, she was a true survivor emerging stronger and inspiring all who knew her, she was a homemaker for 13 years before she became employed by the Hennipen County Juvenile Center. Marian and family relocated to Fontana, California in 1970, where she worked for the County of San Bernardino as a medical transcriber for 20 years. Marian was interested in her heritage and became a member with her eldest daughter of the Colonial Dames (Roger Williams 17th Chapter) for 20 years. She was proud of her ancestors who came to North America on the Mayflower. Marian was also a parishioner of St. John XXIII. Marian is survived by her three daughters: Judy (Gary) Rollings, Nancy (Glenn) Schoen and Jane (Allan) Kirst. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Donald, twin sister Mildred Weinand, and brother Gordon Benesch. Services for Marian Martinson are currently pending. Information will be available when scheduled.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store