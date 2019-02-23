|
|
May 12, 1936 - February 14, 2019 Marie Ardithe George passed away at her home in Yucca Valley where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law. Marie was born in Brooklyn, New York and the daughter of parents, Henry and Jeanne George, and sister of Barbara Rickard who preceded her in death. She retired from Baldy View Regional Occupational Program (ROP) as a retail-marketing teacher at the Montclair Plaza. She will be remembered for her love to her family, and devotion to education, children and animals. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Son, Mike Allen, Connie Beaman and children, daughters, Cindi Biggs, Marie Dennis, and Michelle Morrow, 8 grand children and 19 great grand children, nieces and nephews, their families and her dog, wiggles. Marie's wishes are to be sprinkled at sea with her parents through the Neptune Society. Memorial donations may be made to a . WL00190180-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019