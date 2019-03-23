|
Marie (Montgomery) Osborne Dec. 1923 - Feb. 2019 Marie Winnifred Farnsworth was born in Hemet, CA, graduated from Tustin High School, and University of Redlands. She married Richard (Dick) Montgomery, who was in the Navy V-12 program at U of R. They lived in Redlands for about 15 years and had two children, Richard and Susan. The family moved to Saratoga CA in 1961. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 pm. at Saratoga Federated Church, Saratoga CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019