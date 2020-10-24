1/1
Marillyn Scholl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marillyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 19, 1933 - October 18, 2020 Marillyn Dove (Bassham) Scholl was born August 19, 1933 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Ruth and Howard P. Bassham. Her childhood years were spent in Ft Smith and Little Rock, AR. Marillyn attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and lived in Dallas, TX before moving to Claremont, CA in 1961. She moved to Alta Loma, CA in 1967 where she lived until 2017. She was a resident of Claremont Manor in Claremont CA for the last three years. A successful real estate agent in the Inland Empire, her career spanned over 30 years. She was involved in Assistance League Foothill Communities for more than four decades. She had an enduring love of classical music and enjoyed attending opera, symphony, and theatre performances. She is survived by her brother, Howard Bassham (Judith d) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; five children, Terri Pontzious (Jim d) of San Diego; Diane Thompson (Gary) of Tigard, OR; Vicki Skinner (Robert) of Rancho Cucamonga; Jon (Karen Best) of McKinney, TX; and H. Scott of Loma Linda; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Carollyn Guidry, of Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marillyn's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved