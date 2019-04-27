|
|
MARILYNN JANET FORD (SUSIE) 9-2-1940 - 4-8-2019 Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Hallmark store manager. In lieu of sending flowers please send a donation to your local Youth bowling or sports/Dance Associations. Well wishes or cards can be sent to PO Box 5236 1990 Norco Dr Norco Ca 92860. Memorial Service will be held at Beacon Hill Church east campus, 3659 Corona Ave Norco Ca 92860. (951) 736 0555 For directions go to www.beaconhill.church May 4th 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019