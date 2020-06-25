Successful Real Estate entrepreneur and beloved Scheu family member passed away at his home on April 10, 2020. Mark was born on June 4, 1966 to Allyn and Rosemary Scheu in Upland, California. He grew up in Upland and graduated from Upland High School and went on to attend California Lutheran College. After graduation Mark worked as a commercial realtor for Brown Reality. His beginnings at Brown spurred his interest, knowledge and desire to work in real estate development, so much so he decided to enroll in Masters of Education night courses at USC studying commercial real estate development. Mark also completed advanced course work in financial and market analysis and earned his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) accreditation. This affiliated him with the upper echelon of the commercial real estate professionals while being one of the youngest members at the time. Over the course of 15 years Mark went on to build his own commercial real estate firm, Scheu Development Company in Simi Valley, California. He designed, built and managed several Class A business parks in Simi Valley, Moorpark, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills. The successes of his company allowed him to continue to grow throughout Ventura County, Los Angeles County and Idaho. Mark was well known and admired by not only the real estate community, his vendors, city councils and planning departments, his personal staff, but also his family members who he partnered with on several of his ventures. Mark did not have just a love of real estate, but he also had an appetite for farming and ranching. He built the family ranch, No Tellum, into a successful working cattle ranch in Mackay, Idaho and built a prosperous avocado orchard at his residence. Fun Mark loved to fish a stream, a gorge, the seait didn't matter where. He and his family have many fish stories most of them true (they really were that big). At the spry age of 10 he out fished his father, uncle, family friend and his two older brothers on a family trip in Idaho. They still pay homage to that day with a picture of Mark with his fish and the reassembled stuffed fish that hang in the hallway of the family home where he caught it. He even caught a 7-foot shark in Cabo, Mexico one day when he was 12, which truly showed who Mark was at a very young age-determined and competitive! Quirks about Markif you loaned him a pen chances were you wouldn't get it back; you never wanted to serve him anything that had a tomato on it or in it; and his smile would make your day. He also became a celebrity when he and his neighbor Rick, single handedly saved one of his real estate parks in 2018 from being destroyed by fire and were interviewed by a Channel 5 newscaster on the 10 PM news. Mark met the love of his life, Dianna and their 3 oldest children, Ariel (Yo), Chase and Skylee in Idaho while out on a real estate hunt for property in 2000. They married on July 19, 2003. They made their home in Moorpark and welcomed a daughter Allie May in 2005 who rounded out their blessed blended family. Mark was so gifted and talented, there wasn't anything that he could not see the vision in and was at his best when he was getting his hands dirty, literally, digging holes for fence posts or trees to preg checking the cattle or forming the foundation of the custom home he and his wife built. Mark left this earth too soon to see the height of his success. However, he was not one to revel in his successes and would stay out of the lime light, not needing or wanting praises or recognition. He was the quiet guy in the corner that would speak up only when it was his turn. When he called you, he would always greet you with "It's Mark Scheu" or if he was calling a cousin, it was "It's your cousin Mark Scheu" and he always had positive words after meeting discussions. He was a loving husband, devoted son, caring brother, amazing father and grandparent (AKA Grumps). He was creative, genuine, sincere, honest, and hardworking and the keystone of his family. He precedes his parents in death Allyn Scheu and Rosemary Downey and leaves behind a his wife, Dianna Scheu, four children Allie May Scheu, Ariel (Yo) and husband Tanner Clark, Chase Scheu, Skylee and wife Zarah Kinghorn, three grandchildren, Everlee, Remington and Lily; two brothers and their wives Craig and Kathy Scheu, Curtis and Donna Scheu, a sister Kristen and her husband Eric Overman; Nine nieces and nephews; Kara Scheu, Morgan Stell, Kendall Scheu, CJ Scheu, Raegan Scheu, Alec Overman, Dean Overman, Ana Overman and Maddie Overman, two cousins Nevin Scheu and Allyson and Tom McQuade and two great cousins Julia and Logan McQuade. Mark left this world suddenly and way too soon. We all have lost something by his passing, not having him there for support, knowledge and humor will be a void that will never be filled. Due to the Covid 19 quarantines the family was unable to celebrate his life with a ceremony of remembrance with all who knew him. There is no doubt there would have been an overwhelming amount of support and attendance. He was laid to rest in Barton Creek Cemetery, a beautiful small family grave site in the foothill ranges of Idaho overlooking the ranch he loved. We will all miss him.





