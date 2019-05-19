|
February 3, 1924 - April 22, 2019 Martha Martinez, 95, passed away peacefully in her home on April 22, 2019. She was married to Frank for 68 years and is survived by her daughters Marlene and Francine, granddaughter Elizabeth, and great granddaughter Peyton Marie. She began her 50 year career at Norton Air Force Base during World War II, and retired from the San Bernardino City Unified School District Superintendent's Office. She and her husband enjoyed their retirement years traveling, and spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered by many loving nieces, nephews and close family friends. A celebration of life for both her and Frank will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 10 a.m., at Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetary in San Bernardino; a reception will follow.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 19, 2019