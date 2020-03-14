|
|
March 7, 1944 - February 29, 2020 Mary is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Pastor Robert D. Price of Fontana, CA; daughter Tina Marie Trejo and son-in-law Ron of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; sons: John Joseph Georgeovich of Riverside, CA and Kenneth Wayne Grimes of Cypress, CA; grandchildren: Jennifer Bamsey, Sabrina Georgeovich, Shelby Georgeovich and Benjamin Grimes; great grandchildren: Emma Rose and Jeremy. Mary and her husband Bob were ordained ministers serving the Inland Empire for many years. Mary was an evangelist and a lover of people, she shared the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone she met. Heaven became richer at her entrance on Saturday, February 29th. She will be dearly missed by many of her family & friends. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting any gifts or condolences be sent to: Mrs. Tina Trejo, 8950 Arrow Route, #86, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 3 - 7 pm at the VFW in Fontana; located at 9190 Fontana Ave. Fontana, California.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2020