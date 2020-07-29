December 28, 1924 - July 4, 2020 On Saturday, July 4, 2020 Mary Juanita Aday transitioned from her earthly life of 95 years, to her eternal life with her Heavenly Father. Juanita was born on December 28, 1924 in Japton, Arkansas, the fourth of seven children born to the late Ira and Sarah Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband Arly Aday, a World War II Veteran who died September 4, 1985. Juanita was blessed by a large and caring family. She was the last in her generation, outliving two brothers, Otis and Jimmy & four sisters, Marie, Leta, Lois & Lavonne. Juanita was married in 1946, living with her husband in Chino until his death in 1985. She is survived by her four children, Loretta Whitson, Kathy Finnerty, Timothy Aday and Ronald Aday. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. As a teen, Juanita took on whatever job she could to help her family during the depression. Her mother encouraged the family to leave Arkansas when Juanita was 16 to help with World War II efforts. With driver's license secured, Juanita drove her mother & younger siblings to California. Juanita worked in the aerospace industry until the war ended in 1945. She was a patriot and often told her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that World War II united the country. During her work at Douglas Aircraft she delicately soldered wires on circuit boards for the cockpit of the C-47 aircraft. For our family, she was our "Rosie the Riveter", brave, hardworking, and dedicated. Juanita lived through major events from the Great Depression, to the Cold War, to 9/11, and now COVID19. Through it all, Juanita remained loving, compassionate, and independent, with a keen sense of humor. She was always willing to offer words of wisdom, "if you do not have something nice to say, don't say anything at all". As others would attest, Juanita's home was immaculate and everything was in its place. She regretted not finishing high school and always supported her children's and grandchildren's pursuit of education. She was not a stranger to hard work and insisted on the importance of living a life devoted to God. Juanita took great comfort in scriptures and hymns of faith. In the 1980's Juanita facilitated grieving groups for Hillside Community Church. Graveside services will be at Bellevue Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on July 30. Viewing is at 12:30-2:00 PM. The family gratefully declines flowers, but prayers, condolences & memories are gladly accepted at maryjuanitaaday@gmail.com Richardson Peterson Funeral Home 123 W "G" Street Ontario, CA 91762





