January 19, 1941 - October 4, 2020 Mary E. Lugenbeel passed away at the age of 79 at her home with her family by her side, after a long battle. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Lugenbeel, her daughter Mona Lugenbeel, her grandson Jason Patty and her mother, father and two brothers. She is survived by 7 children, Anna Patty, Rusty and Martha Lugenbeel, Connie and Dave Longo, Malinda and Jerry Badeau, Ronda Lugenbeel, Doug Lugenbeel and Mary, and Brian Lugenbeel. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. As well as survived by 6 siblings. Mary was a mother to 8 but was a women who raised 80. Mary was the most outstanding lady. There was no wrong in her eye. Mary was a hard working lady, who retired at the age of 75. Even if Mary was struggling she still found a way to help others who needed help. She will surely be missed by her family and friends. Richardson Peterson Funeral Home 123 W. G Street Ontario, CA 91762 Viewing Thursday October 8th @ 9:00am-1:00pm Services Friday October 9th @ 1:00pm-2:00pm





