July 20, 1933 - June 30, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Flook known to all as "Granny" was born July 20, 1933 to Gerald and Beatrice Smith in Carmel Indiana. She was 1 of 6 of kids. Mary grew up in what's now Westfield Indiana. Her family owned a farm with a large circular barn. All of the kids would work the farm during the day and in the evenings they would all gather around the piano and sing. Every summer the kids would run a vegetable stand to earn money for that years trip to the Indiana State Fair. Most of her early life was spent in Indiana except for a few years where she lived in Florida. In 1989 Mary moved to Yucaipa CA with her daughter's family where she resided for the remainder of her life. Mary worked for Redlands Health Care for the last 30 years. Mary enjoyed her time with the residents and devoted her career to bringing as much joy to them and their families as she possibly could. One of Mary's favorite things to do was go garage sale shopping to find hidden treasures. Mary is survived by her daughter Jerrie Anderson, two grandsons Joseph Anderson (Dina Anderson) and Justin Anderson, and 3 great-grandkids Madison, Cameron and Jackson. Over the last 20 years Mary's greatest passion was her great grandkids. She enjoyed going to sporting events, school plays and all other activities they participated in. Her acts of kindness and generosity have influenced and left a mark on so many. She will be truly missed. Mary will be laid to rest on August 14, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands Ca. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity
.