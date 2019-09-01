|
MARY JANE FRANCES (COTTER) FORBES, RN August 18, 1963 July 7, 2018 Most Beloved Mary Jane Frances (Cotter) Forbes, RN, 54, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Upland, California of a hemorrhagic stroke. Born in Ft. Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada to Patricia (Doyne) Cotter and Hilary John Cotter, Mary Jane was the sixth of eight children. She was raised in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, became Ontario Provincial Judo Champion in 1974, 1975, and 1978, graduated from Eastview Secondary School [1982], and Seneca College [1988] and later worked as a registered nurse at Sick Kids Hospital and St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Canada. She also traveled to New Zealand, France, Honduras, Belize, and Mexico. Mary Jane (Janie) married Ogden Michael Forbes, Ed.D. on August 14, 1993 and they were blessed to share 25 years together. Together, they had six children: Raphael Forbes, Gabriel Forbes, Michael Forbes, Emmanuel Forbes, Rachel Forbes, and Ariel Forbes. They settled in Southern California where they raised their family. Janie passionately gave her life to her family as a most exemplary wife as well as a loving, honest, discreet, prudent, and wise mother. As a registered nurse for 30 years, she devoted much of her life to the needs of many worldwide who suffer with hemophilia. With her husband, she co-authored a book entitled "Blue Genes: Surviving the American Medical System in the 21st Century," as well as co-produced a documentary video, "Why Water?" which has been viewed worldwide. Janie also established a substantial global social media community which had profound influence in the medical lives of many people. Consequently, Janie established many close friendships in both her personal and professional life. Janie was also a devoted Roman Catholic, and attended San Segundo d'Asti Catholic Church in Ontario, California. She was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and to the Holy Rosary and chose to live her faith in a quiet but committed way in her heart but not necessarily "on her sleeve." "As I breathe I hope," were her most frequently spoken words. Janie is survived by her husband, her children, her mother Patricia Cotter, her brothers Godwin, Hilary, and Marcian, and her sisters, Rebecca (Cutts), Rowena (Vrbanic), and Rachel (Blake). She was preceded in death by her father Hilary John Cotter, and her sister Rosalind (Pouliot). Janie was laid to rest at the San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery in Mission Hills, California. "Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019