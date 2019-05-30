|
MARY MAGDELINE GUZY October 22, 1924 - May 4, 2019 Mary had a zest for life. She was raised in Missouri, but came to Carlsbad, California in the 1940's with her first husband Edward Williams. He was stationed there for basic training in the United States Army. They both fell in love with the sunshine and opportunity California had to offer. They eventually moved to beautiful Pasadena, California in the 1950's. Mary loved music and dancing. She loved to laugh and socialize. Her essence was happy and energized. She will be missed by all who loved her. Rest in peace, Mary Guzy, may god bless you.. Your loving family and many friends.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 30, 2019