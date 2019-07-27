Home

Mary Jane Kryger

MARY JANE KRYGER February 14, 1920 to July 19, 2019 Mary Jane Kryger, 99, passed away in her sleep July 19, 2019. Born in Willmar, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Charles Harmon Craswell and Daisy Marie Kosak. She was married to Alvin C. Kryger on September 16, 1939, in Kent, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin. She is survived by her children, Mary Lou, Robert, Thomas and Katherine. She has 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grand- children and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed golf, bowling, oil painting, crafts and writing. She was happiest when she was with family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 29th at 9:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Covina Hills.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from July 27 to July 28, 2019
