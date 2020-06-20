September 21, 1928 - May 20, 2020 Beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-grandmother; She was everyone's Nana Mary Jane Stewart went to be the the Lord on May 20, 2020. She was born to Edith and Howard Schaeffer of Berks County, Pennsylvania in 1928 and attended Oley Township High School. Wife of the late Edward C. Stewart, she was a charter member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Rancho Cucamonga. She was active as a Prayer Warrior and became a Stephen Minister in 2002. Known as "Jane," she worked for Alta Loma School District for 21 years. Her surviving children are two daughters, Melinda (Mindy) Gill (husband Rudy) and Robin Paul Crumlish (James) and one son, Ted Stewart (Kathleen). She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. A memorial service will be held in September at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Rancho Cucamonga. She will be interred next to her husband in Riverside National Cemetery.





