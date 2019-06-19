|
MARY KATHLEEN DOENHOEFER Longtime Claremont resident Mary Kathleen Doenhoefer was born on October 17th, 1942 in Pennsylvania. Kathy lived a long, fulfilling life before earning her angel wings on June 8th, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer. During her last few months of life she was surrounded by those who loved her most. Kathy spent 34 years working for the Daily Bulletin Newspaper where she served as a general manager. During her free time, Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her dogs. Kathy is survived by her sons and nine grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at Todd Memorial Chapel, 325 North Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont, California 91711 on Saturday, June 29th 11:00 AM. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the Memorial Service. We are requesting that everyone wears blue to the service.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 19, 2019