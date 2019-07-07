Home

March 26, 1954 - May 26, 2019 Mary Kathleen Eatmon, 65, passed away May 26, 2019. Born in Jackson Heights, New York, she was daughter of Joseph Ronald Nelson and Alma Polly Ford Nelson. She was employed at BNSF for 13 years, then volunteered at Our Lady of the Assumption, where her children attended, then finished her career at UPRR for 17 years. She is survived by her children, Michael, Jon, and Elizabeth, as well as her granddaughter, Alexis. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 7, 2019
