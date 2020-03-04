Home

Mary O. Bowman, of Moore, Oklahoma, passed away February 27, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born January 30, 1927, in St. Helens, England, to John & Mary (McCourt) Thompson. She is survived by her son, Paul Bowman & wife, Michelle; daughter-in-law, Vinceen Bowman; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Bowman, Kathryn Bowman, and Kayleigh Bowman; brother, Joe Thompson; and sister, Rita Evans. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Murphy Bowman; son, Bob Bowman; and daughter, Christine Bowman. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Norman. Interment to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2020
