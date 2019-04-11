Daily Bulletin Obituaries
July 29, 1927 - April 2, 2019 Mary "Dodo" Quihuis, passed on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the age of 91 years old, in her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by husband, Anthony Quihuis and grandson, Marcus Quihuis. Mary is survived by her children, Valerie Campos (Jess), Deborah Ballesteros (Ray), Milo Quihuis (Joanne), Lisa Cano, and Toni Michelle Hudson (Rodney). Grandmother of 12, Great-grandmother to 22. Sisters Lillian Olivas, Sylvia Saavedra (Chomps), Frances Russell, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Emma Lara her caregiver for her loving kindness, and care. Mary "Dodo" had a great sense of style, loved the casino, Carlsbad, Vegas and she was always ready to go. Memorial Service will be held at Mt. View Mortuary, San Bernardino Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1pm. Mt. View Mortuary 570 E. Highland San Bernardino, CA 92404
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019
