MARY RUTH PAVLOVICH Mary Ruth Jacobs Jensen Pavlovich, affectionately known as Mary P, quietly and with dignity joined the great Quilt Guild in the sky. She will be a welcome presence. Mary P was recovering from brain cancer surgery, but she suffered a terrible head injury as the result of a fall. Since then she had endured a dramatic decline in her health and well-being. She didn't give up! Mary was born in Des Moines, Iowa. She was an only child who was lovingly raised by her parents Henry and Ruth Jacobs. Mary graduated from Iowa State University with a BS degree in Mathematics, married John (Jack) Jensen, and had three children who gifted Mary with four grandchildren. Mary taught Math and Aviation at Pioneer Junior High School, and she had her private pilot's license. She received her administrative credential as well as a degree in Computer Science from Azusa Pacific University. This led to a position teaching at Mt. Sac Community College which she made into a lifetime career. It was during this time that Mary P accomplished two major objectives. She met and married George, which resulted in 42 years of enjoyment, and she decided to become a quilter. She was outstanding in both of these commitments. Mary took great pride in her family, and she presented this pleasure through her quilting. She was darn good. She is survived by husband George, son James C Jensen (Luz), daughter Sue Jensen, daughter Jean Rowley (Craig), grandchildren Danika and Norell Jensen, Charlie Jensen, and Mark Rowley. No flowers please. If you desire, you can send a donation to the City of Hope cancer fund in Mary's name. Viewing to be held on June 4 from 4 to 8 PM. Service on June 5 at 10am, both at Stone Funeral Home at 355 E. 9th Ave., Upland, CA. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 1, 2019