|
|
June 15, 1928 - May 27, 2019 Mary R. Velasquez, age 90, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in her home. She was born in Los Angeles on June 15, 1928 and has been an Upland resident for over 55 years. She was married to her beloved husband, Tony T. Velasquez for 54 years prior to his passing in 2005. Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Marciala Velasquez; her grandchildren Anthony Velasquez and wife Yolanda; Antionette Velasquez and husband Michael; Adam Velasquez; and her 4 great grandchildren Adriana, Alejandra, Amalia and Angelo; her nieces Olivia Hernandez, Martha Hernandez, Anna Marie Chavez, Yolanda Aviles, Elissa Caldarella, Cathy Ybarra; nephews Sotero Andrade and Joseph Hernandez and several other loved nieces and nephews. Mary loved to socialize, laugh, gamble and cheer on the Dodgers! She will most be remembered for wearing her apron, talking on the phone, watching sports and going to the casino! She will dearly be missed. A Catholic mass will be celebrated on June 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 877 N. Campus Ave, Upland, CA 91786. Burial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 7, 2019