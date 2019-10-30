|
MARYANN MITCHELL Maryann Mitchell died peacefully on October 22, 2019, in Claremont, California, at the age of 85 after struggling with Alzeimer's disease for 12 years. Maryann was born in Los Angeles on June 29, 1934, to parents, Alfred John and Anna Catherine (Fluhr) DeTemple. She attended San Gabriel Mission Elementary School, Rosemead High School, Mt. San Antonio Community College, and California State University at Los Angeles where she attained a BA in Education. She was a teacher at Travis Air Force Base, Bonita School District, St. Paul's Episcopal School in Pomona, and Citrus Community College. In 1974 Maryann owned and operated a small business in Claremont, Maryann Mitchell's Electrology, until 1992. For the next 20 years she was an avid volunteer for several organizations including Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, and the Claremont Democratic Headquarters. She enjoyed all forms of dance: Modern, Ballroom, Folk, Square Dancing, and Clogging. She loved her daily walks/jogs. Maryann was a world traveler, visiting and touring most states and countries in North America and Europe with her husband and California Woebegone friends. She loved opera, live theater, and Shakespeare, museums, cathedrals, and art. She was an artist herself in several mediums such as sculpture, ceramics, and painting. Maryann lived a life loving Jesus and did her best to love others, care for the sick, feed the hungry, and help the poor. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Dwight; daughter Lynette and son-in-law Dan Milakovich of Upland and daughter Deanna Richardson of Victorville; grandchildren Bryce Milakovich and wife Ashley, Sarah Landeros, Kelli Crawford and husband Jeff, and Jake Richardson; sisters Barbara Meyer and husband Jon and Audrey Kathman and husband Roger. Viewing at 5:00 pm and Rosary at 6:30 October 31 at Todd's Claremont Chapel. Funeral Mass is at Our Lady of the Assumption in Claremont at 10:30 am on November 1 followed by burial at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The () or St. Camillus Center for the spiritual care of the poor at Los Angeles County Hospital. (stcanilluscenter.org/support-us)
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 30, 2019