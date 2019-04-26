|
MARYANN WILLIAMS JUNE 22, 1936 - APRIL 19, 2019 Maryann Williams was born on June 22, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio and died on April 19, 2019 at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center due to complications of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Maryann has lived in Upland for the past 52 years. Maryann was the 5th of six children born to William and Harriet Adams and she was the last surviving member of her family. Maryann's family relocated to Silver City, New Mexico in 1946 and that is where she spent her formative years. She graduated from Western High School in Silver City in 1954 and attended New Mexico Western College. Maryann loved the small town of Silver City and the State of New Mexico. It was her "home" and she attended Western High school class reunions every 5 years for the past 30 years. In 1956 the family relocated to Pomona. Maryann's mother worked at Park Avenue Hospital and her Father was in the automobile business. Maryann worked briefly at Claremont Men's College and then became a secretary at General Dynamics, Pomona. In October 1959, her husband to be, fresh out of the Navy, hired on at General Dynamics. He was in the same group as Maryann, she was the only single female and he was the only single male. Guess what happened! They were married in May 1960 and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of nearly 59 years. In 1960 married couples could not work in the same area so Maryann, who held seniority over her husband, had to transfer to another unit. Maryann was a typical 1960's wife and homemaker but she never forgot the second class treatment she received at General Dynamics! Maryann retired from the work force when she first became pregnant. General Dynamics generously awarded her $40 for hospital expenses and they did say she would have a job should she want to return to work. Maryann was a stay at home Mom for over 20 years and returned to the work force around 1985. She was a secretary at Boys Republic School for Boys in Chino Hills. She loved having a small part in the rehabilitation of high school boys who had gone astray. She said that all these boys needed was a little love and some milk and cookies! Maryann retired from Boys Republic in 1997 which was not so coincidentally the year that her first grandchild was born. Maryann did not want to be tied down with a job when there was a grandchild available to love and nurture. Maryann loved her grandchildren, as all grandmothers do, but not all grandmothers wear a T. shirt declaring "I never knew how much love my heart could hold until I heard someone call me Grandma". Maryann loved the beach and had summer vacations at Pacific Beach San Diego for over 40 years. Maryann did not swim. She loved to people watch and especially loved the "action" of Friday and Saturday nights. She had an observation post, a second story balcony at the Beach Cottages in Pacific Beach and if she heard anyone arguing she would call them out but noise itself was never a problem for her. Maryann is survived by her husband, Richard, her son Rick and Christina and their children Katelyn and Angela; her daughter Patricia and Christine Morgan and their son, Noah; her son Robert and Vi and their children Leah, Ricky and Johnny.; her daughter Pamela and Art Shaw and their daughter Cassandra. Maryann is also survived by her sister in law, Joanne Zambroski of Pittsburgh PA. There will be a rosary and viewing on Sunday April 28 from 5PM to 8PM at Todd Funeral Home in Claremont. The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 1:30PM Monday April 29 at St Joseph Catholic Church on Campus Avenue in Upland. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. A reception and celebration of Maryann's life will follow at the Ontario Elks Lodge on Fourth Street in Ontario In lieu of flowers, Maryann and the family would appreciate donations to Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2019