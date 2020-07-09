1/1
Matthew D. Hurd
1-11-1967 - 7-2-2020 Matthew D. Hurd, 53, of Ontario, CA, passed away on July 2, 2020 after battling lymphoma. Matt was a cherished son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born to Billy and Nadia Hurd on January 11, 1967 in Pomona and was a loving and devoted son. He graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario and Platt College. He used his creative gifts at the NHRA for 24 years, most recently as Production Manager. A truly generous and giving person, Matt deeply loved his family and prided himself on being an amazing Uncle to his 11 nieces and nephews. Matt was also blessed with an abundance of friends, many of whom considered him part of their families. He proudly became Godfather to five children. Matt loved Christmas and spent months preparing for his favorite season, picking out just the right gifts. His favorite thing to do was spend time with those he loved. Matt left this world too soon. His warmth, kindness and bright spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Matt is survived by his mother Nadia, and his siblings David, his wife Jan, Kenneth, his wife Johanna, Tamara, her husband John, and Pamala, and her husband Joe. Matt was preceded in death by his father Billy and brother Billy. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Draper Mortuary in Ontario.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
9099861131
