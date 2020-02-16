Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Stewart Obituary
March 1, 1930 - February 8, 2020 Maxine was born and raised in Pitcairn, PA. She moved to California when she was 25 years old, and lived in Fontana for more than 35 years. After retiring from the Fontana School District in the mid-1990s, she moved to Yucaipa where she lived for 23 years. Maxine is survived by Laurie Bruton of Boulder Creek, CA; Carrie Stewart of Las Vegas, NV; Tracey Hicks, of Pinon Hills, CA; Shanna Green of Yucaipa, CA; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren with three more on the way. A private family gathering will be held on February 15, 2020. Instead of flowers, please donate to the at https://www.alz.org/ on the Tribute page for Maxine Stewart.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -