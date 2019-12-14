|
|
April 25, 1942 - October 23, 2019 Mel Sayre was born in Prescott, Arizona on April 25, 1942, Mel passed away at home in San Bernardino, CA on October 23, 2019. Mel was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Jo Ellen M. Sayre and is survived by daughters Melodie Sisneros, Jamie Sayre, Kara Sayre (Daniel Clark) and a son Matt Sayre (Sharon). Mel had 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Mel is survived by a younger sister Bernadette Sayre (Bill VanderKnapp) and 2 nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog Millie. Mel began his career as a paperboy, while attending Highland Jr. High and continued thru Pacific High School working at The Sun newspaper. After graduating high school he continued working in the mailroom and progressed his way up to journeymen pressman working 51 years before his retirement from The Sun. He enjoyed going with his friends to Bonnevlle Speed Week, NASCAR, car shows and just hanging out with his friends.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 14, 2019