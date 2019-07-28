|
MELVIN (MEL) MCCABE October 13, 1945 ~ June 21, 2019 Born in Miamisburg, Ohio. Survivors include his wife Genoa of 32 years, daughters Gina Manser, and Cindy Peltier. Sister Donna McGoin and 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Mel was an active member with the Ontario Elks Lodge for 31 years, and a son of the American Legion Post 112. He enjoyed the Angels and the Cleveland Browns. Celebration of Life, Saturday, August 3rd at the Ontario Elks Lodge at 12:00 pm, and Sunday August 4th at the American Legion Post 112 in Ontario at 2:00 pm. Mel will be truly missed.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 28, 2019