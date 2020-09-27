Mercy Medina

Mercy was born on June 8, 1943 and became an angel on September 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Medina, and her son Lenny Medina. Mercy is survived by two brothers: Daniel (Lupe), and Luciano (Marina) Marquez, and three sisters: Bertha (Las) Pedroza, Connie (Ruben) Chavez, and Andie (Fausto) Escarrega. She also has a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. Mercy has the following siblings in heaven: Bernie and Johnny Marquez, Ysidra (Mike) Miller, Christina (Leo) Leal, Jessie (Saul) Juarez, Henrietta (Antonio) Rodriguez and Julia Macias. Viewing Sunday, September 27th from 4pm to 8pm, Rosary will be at 6pm. Funeral Monday, September 28th at 10am, both held at Mt. View Cemetery.





