1/1
Mercy Medina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mercy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mercy was born on June 8, 1943 and became an angel on September 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Medina, and her son Lenny Medina. Mercy is survived by two brothers: Daniel (Lupe), and Luciano (Marina) Marquez, and three sisters: Bertha (Las) Pedroza, Connie (Ruben) Chavez, and Andie (Fausto) Escarrega. She also has a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. Mercy has the following siblings in heaven: Bernie and Johnny Marquez, Ysidra (Mike) Miller, Christina (Leo) Leal, Jessie (Saul) Juarez, Henrietta (Antonio) Rodriguez and Julia Macias. Viewing Sunday, September 27th from 4pm to 8pm, Rosary will be at 6pm. Funeral Monday, September 28th at 10am, both held at Mt. View Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved