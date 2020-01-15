|
Meredith ("Meredy") Shoenberger, age 77, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. Meredy was born in Bakersfield, California, and was raised, along with her two brothers, in San Bernardino. Meredy's parents were lifelong educators. Her father, Mac, retired as President of San Bernardino Valley College and her mother, Inga, was a high school counselor in the San Bernardino School District for many years. Meredy graduated from UC Berkeley in 1964, where she met her future husband, Jon, in their junior year. In addition to her BA in psychology from UC Berkeley, Meredy earned her Lifetime California Teaching Credential and followed in the footsteps of her parents as an educator. Meredy taught for eight years in the South Pasadena school system before she, Jon, and their two children moved to Palm Springs in 1974. Beginning in 1988, Meredy was elected four times to the Board of Education of the Palm Springs Unified School District and served on the Board for 17 years, including several terms as President of the Board in Palm Springs. A former member of the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs, Meredy was also a past president of the UC Berkeley Alumni Club of the Desert and the P.E.O. Women's Educational Sisterhood. Meredy and her husband, Jon, were married for 53 years and were devoted to each other and their two children. Meredy is survived by her husband; her two children, Jan (Billy) and Mary Jane (Sebastian); two grandsons, her older brother Wes and his wife, Patsy; many nephews, and nieces; and the many friends who had the pleasure of knowing Meredy during the 45 years she and her family lived in Palm Springs. A memorial service will be held at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 690 S. Vella Road, Palm Springs, CA on January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Following the service, there will be a reception at O'Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the in Merody's honor.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 15, 2020