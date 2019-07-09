|
|
In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Dad, Cousin, Friend, and Homie MICHAEL ANTHONY SAVALA 10-27-1980 ~ 06-15-2019 Survived by his parents Roberta and Robert Savala, grandmother Martha Mendez, daughter Madelene Favala, two brothers Mark and Ricky Savala, sister Roxanne Savala. Nieces and nephews Princess, Leah, Emily (Pear), Breanna, Elijah, Landon, Dominic, Destiny, and Gage. Service: July 11, 2019, 10:00 am at Cornerstone Community Church of the Nazarene, 13000 Pipeline Ave, Chino, CA. We loved him but the Lord loved him more. The good die young!
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 9, 2019