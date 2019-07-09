Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL SAVALA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ANTHONY SAVALA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ANTHONY SAVALA Obituary
In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Dad, Cousin, Friend, and Homie MICHAEL ANTHONY SAVALA 10-27-1980 ~ 06-15-2019 Survived by his parents Roberta and Robert Savala, grandmother Martha Mendez, daughter Madelene Favala, two brothers Mark and Ricky Savala, sister Roxanne Savala. Nieces and nephews Princess, Leah, Emily (Pear), Breanna, Elijah, Landon, Dominic, Destiny, and Gage. Service: July 11, 2019, 10:00 am at Cornerstone Community Church of the Nazarene, 13000 Pipeline Ave, Chino, CA. We loved him but the Lord loved him more. The good die young!
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.