|
|
July 15, 1952 - October 24, 2019 Michael Breicha, 67, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, passed away on October 24, 2019. Michael was a beloved husband, father, and papa. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Melissa and Mikey; his son-in-law, John; and his grandchildren, Madison, Abigail, and Bentley. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, from 5:30pm-9:00pm at Draper Mortuary in Ontario. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5, at 1:00pm at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont. Draper Mortuary 811 N. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762 (909) 986-1131
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 30, 2019