Michael David Gregory was born on October, 28, 1947. He died unexpectedly on August 13, 2020. He was 72 years old. He was an enthusiastic, joyful traveler who had many adventures with his wife, Susan Sirney Gregory. But the things most special to Michael were closer to home - his unique Claremont home, his citrus grove, his closest friends, the Botanic Garden, his collection of books and Bert and Rocky's. In 1971 he earned a degree in sociology from Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA, followed by a master's degree and teaching credential from Claremont Graduate School in 1976. A longtime educator, Mr. Gregory enjoyed teaching all grades throughout his career at Valencia Elementary School in Upland. He brought warmth, humor and a love of learning into his classroom. He loved being a volunteer and nature interpreter at the California Botanic Garden, sharing his knowledge and love of nature with groups of people, young and old. He liked loud rock and roll, road trips to Baja and beyond, working in his grove, reading about history and politics and spending summers at the cabin on the Duckabush River on the Olympic Peninsula. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. T. Richard Gregory and Mary Ellen Stuart Gregory of Phoenix; younger brother Matthew; and nephew Nathan Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Susan; younger brother and sister Paul (Margo) and Nancy; niece Jane Gregory; nephew Nathan Roberts; a great niece and nephew; and much of the Sirney family. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the California Botanic Garden at https://www.calbg.org/support/donate
, or to a charity of your choice
.